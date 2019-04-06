Inter Look to Appoint Antonio Conte & Target Man Utd Star as First Big Signing

By 90Min
April 06, 2019

Italian giants Internazionale have made former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte their number one target to replace Luciano Spalletti at the end of the season.


José Mourinho had been linked with a move to San Siro following his departure from Manchester United in December, with the club's decision to have a change of manager one of Serie A's worst kept secrets this season.

But Tuttosport (via Football Italia) report that Inter's decision makers have already decided against giving Mourinho a second spell in charge, instead picking former AC Milan and Italy manager Conte as their top target for the end of the season.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Italian's appointment in Milan would also come with a new transfer target for the club, as La Repubblica (via The Metro) claims Conte wants to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku if he becomes the new Inter manager.


The Belgium international would offer the club an alternative to Mauro Icardi, although it's more likely that they would take up the option to cash in on the Argentina international following Lautaro Martínez's arrival in 2018.

Their interest in Lukaku isn't wishful thinking either, as his agent claims the Manchester United star wants to move abroad at some point in his career and will think about ditching life at Old Trafford in favour of a move to Italy at the end of the season.


Lukaku's agent, agent Federico Pastorello, told The Sun"He sees a way to have a career playing in different countries because he would like to win some trophies and prove himself and say to his children: ‘I won there and I won there and I won there’ and ‘I was a very good player in all the top championships'.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

"So let’s see, the future is really very open but, at the moment, we don’t discuss that because really the season is in a big moment. The competition for a third and fourth place in England is very tight so let’s see what will happen in the future at the end of the season."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message