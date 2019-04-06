Luka Milivojevic Has Now Scored More Penalties Than Almost Everybody, Ever

Crystal Palace bounced back from their midweek defeat to Tottenham as they edged to a 1-0 win over Newcastle at St James' Park on Saturday.

The win now puts them 11 points above Cardiff, who currently occupy the final relegation spot with just five games remaining, putting the Eagles in a fantastic position to retain their Premier League status for next season.



In a game where Newcastle had the more possession and chances, it was once again a Luka Milivojevic penalty which decided matters and gave the visitors all three points. The captain really has stepped up for his side when they've really needed him this campaign, especially from the penalty spot as this stat from Opta shows.

Luka Milivojevic has scored 10 Premier League penalties for Crystal Palace this season – only Andrew Johnson in 2004-05 (11, also with Crystal Palace) has scored more in a single campaign in the competition.



He has five games left to try and tie - or even beat - Johnson's record, although as impressive as it would be you're sure Milivojevic will be more focused on helping Palace climb as high up the table as possible.

They're now just four points away from a place in the top half of the Premier League table, but with games against Manchester City and Arsenal coming up next it will be no easy feat for Roy Hodgson's men.



Regardless whether they are able to or not, it has still been a good season for the Eagles and they'll be able to take plenty of positives to build on for next season.

