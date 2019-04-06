Napoli vs Genoa: Carlo Ancelotti's Best Available Azzurri Lineup

Second-placed Napoli host mid-table Genoa on Sunday evening as they look to bounce back from their surprise defeat away at Empoli on Wednesday night.

That loss was just their second in Serie A since the turn of the year, but Gli Azzurri still find themselves 18 points behind runaway leaders Juventus, who look set to wrap up another Scudetto in record time.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Napoli remain seven points clear in the runners-up spot however and will be keen to maintain their distance from the chasing Milan giants, Inter and AC Milan.

Here is how Napoli could line up at the Stadio San Paolo this weekend.

Goalkeeper & Defence

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Alex Meret (GK) - Now the preferred number one and, with David Ospina still not fully recovered from his concussion, Meret is in line to keep his place in the starting XI.

Kevin Malcuit (RB) - The French full back has recovered well following his poor performance in their 2-1 defeat against Juventus at the start of March, where he was substituted at half time.

Kalidou Koulibaly (CB) - The 27-year-old is one of the most sought-after defenders in world football and is having another excellent season at the back for Napoli. Reports of a £100m transfer to Manchester United in the summer refuse to go away but the Italian side will be desperate to keep him.

Nikola Maksimovic (CB) - With Raul Albiol injured and Sebastiano Luperto struggling in midweek, Ancelotti may feel he is best served by reverting to the extra experience of the 6ft 4in Serb alongside Koulibaly.

Mario Rui (LB) - The Portuguese international has been one of the club's most consistent performers in the last couple of seasons and will keep his place on the left-hand side of the defence.

Midfielders

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Allan (CM) - A crucial presence in the middle of the park since he joined the club in 2015, the Brazilian sets the tempo from the base of midfield and, despite it not being the most important part of his game, he will be keen to get on the scoresheet for the first time this season.

Piotr Zielinski (CM) - The 24-year-old has been the main man to benefit from the departure of Jorginho last summer and has bagged six goals so far in this campaign, including what turned out to be a consolation against Empoli on Wednesday.

Jose Callejon (RM) - The former Real Madrid winger has captained the side since Lorenzo Insigne has been out injured and is due to deputise again on Sunday although the Italian may be fit enough for the bench.

Adam Ounas (CAM) - The Algerian playmaker is under pressure from Fabian Ruiz Pena for his place in the side but should be on from the start as he looks to add to the four goals he has scored this season.

Dries Mertens (LM) - Despite scoring 13 goals this season it has been clear that Mertens has not been at his best under Ancelotti but the 31-year-old should regain his place in the team having started on the bench on Wednesday.

Forwards

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Arkadiusz Milik (ST) - The number 99 has had the best season of his career so far and will once again be the focal point of the side as he looks to add to the 18 goals he has already plundered in all competitions.