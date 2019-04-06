Wilfried Zaha 'Reluctant on Man Utd Return' Despite Reports of Fresh Interest

By 90Min
April 06, 2019

Wilfried Zaha would be reluctant on re-joining Manchester United should they come back in for him.

The Ivorian international previously had a spell at Old Trafford when Sir Alex Ferguson signed him in January 2013, before loaning him back to Crystal Palace in his first spell. Zaha joined that summer and struggled under David Moyes, Ferguson's successor.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

He managed just two Premier League appearances in the red colours, before Louis van Gaal opted to sell the winger back to Crystal Palace in 2015 for just £3m having failed to make an impact at the club.

Since then Zaha has grown from strength to strength and is enjoying yet another fine season as Selhurst Park having scored eight goals and bagged three assists for his side. His impressive performances have attracted the interest of many of Europe's top clubs, with United being one of those teams keeping a close eye on him.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Reports are suggesting United would go for Zaha should their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho fail, however according to the Daily Express, Zaha would be reluctant on re-joining United given how badly his first stint with the club went.

The report also includes an interview Zaha had with Shortlist where he described his experience at the club, where he said: “I was dealing with this at 19. Living in Manchester by myself, nowhere near anyone else, because the club had a hold over where I lived.

Warren Little/GettyImages

“They hadn’t given me a car, like every other player [had]. Nothing. I’m living in this hell by myself, away from my family, and I thought, ’if this doesn’t make me stronger, what will?’ When I was at United I had money, but I was still so down and depressed."

It'll be a tough task for Crystal Palace to keep hold of their star man for next season, although it's yet to be seen which club will be prepared to spend big in order to land the tricky winger.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message