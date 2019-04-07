Emiliano Martinez Says He Will 'Have to Move Away' From Arsenal in Search of First Team Football

April 07, 2019

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has admitted that he might be required to give up on his Gunners dream to chase consistent first team football, stating that he "needs to play".

The Argentine has enjoyed a successful loan move with Reading where he has kept three clean sheets and won two man of the match awards in 11 Championship matches since arriving at the Madejski Stadium in January.

Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

Despite Martinez's capable form, his path to a starting berth in north London is blocked by Bernd Leno, and at 26-years old, the Independiente youth product is prepared to leave the Emirates on a permanent basis if not given a chance to win the number one goalkeeper role this summer.

In an interview with Goal, Martinez explained the difficult choice facing him this summer: “I’ve been around a lot, but for me it’s now time to settle in one place. I’m at an age now where I have a newborn baby and me and my wife want to settle. I’m tired of going on loan.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“Obviously I love Arsenal. But it’s time for me to make it there or go somewhere else. I promised my dad I was going to make it and I will make it.


“My dream is to play for Arsenal, I’ve always said that and I believe I have everything that a keeper needs to play for Arsenal. When I signed my last contract for six years it was because I believed I had everything to be No.1. Why would I sign for six years if I wasn’t going to have any games?

“If they don’t trust me, then I will have to move away and the Arsenal fans will understand. But I believe I should have the chance to show how good I am at Arsenal. I want to stay in England. My wife and my kid were born here and I want to stay at Arsenal - that’s the truth, so I hope they give me the chance.”

Arsenal signed Leno for £20m in the summer of 2018 and the German has steadily improved after a slow start, becoming the clear number one option for Unai Emery, while back-up Petr Cech has announced his imminent retirement from football at the end of the season.

The Gunners face Everton on Sunday for a crucial match in the Premier League top four race, with a win catapulting the club above arch-rivals Tottenham into third place.

Meanwhile, Martinez and Reading face a daunting trip to Championship leaders Norwich, after Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Hull City left The Royals just one point clear of the relegation zone. 

