Ernesto Valverde Insists Title Race Isn't Over Yet Despite Barcelona's 11 Point Lead Over Atletico

Ernesto Valverde has insisted that the La Liga title race isn't over yet despite Barcelona edging to a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou.

The visitors needed a win to keep the pressure on the league leaders, however were dealt a major blow on the half hour mark when Diego Costa was sent off. It meant Atletico were forced to play the rest of the game with 10 men and although they put in a fine defensive effort for another 55 minutes, they were ultimately undone.



PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Luis Suarez tucked the ball home from 20 yards out with five minutes left to break the deadlock, before Lionel Messi made sure of the points just a minute later to secure a 2-0 win for Barcelona and ensure they went 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Speaking with Marca after the game, Valverde claimed that whilst it was an important win for his side, the title race isn't over just yet with seven games remaining. He said: "It's a very important three points. We're closer to the title but we still don't have it; the job has to be finished.



Alex Caparros/GettyImages

"Today was an important match because it meant a lot. We're happy because the opponent is second in the table and they're a great team who fought until the end with a man less."





After extending their lead at the top of La Liga, Barcelona will now turn their attentions to the Champions League as they prepare for the first leg of the quarter final against Manchester United on Wednesday night.