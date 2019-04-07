John Ruddy Set to Retain FA Cup Spot for Wolves' Semi Final Showdown With Watford

Wolves' goalkeeper John Ruddy is set to keep his place in goal ahead of Rui Patricio on Sunday as the club prepare to face Watford in their FA Cup semi final clash at Wembley.

Ruddy has found himself as a bench warmer for much of the season with summer signing Rui Patricio holding onto the number one spot in the Premier League ever since arriving from Sporting CP.

However, Ruddy has been a mainstay for his side throughout their FA Cup campaign, with the trend set to continue for Sunday's mouthwatering clash. Speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of the showdown with Watford, Ruddy confirmed his FA Cup spot has been the motivating factor for him over the course of what has been a difficult season personally.

"The FA Cup has kept me going in many ways," Ruddy acknowledged.

'It's such a prestigious tournament. I know there's been a lot of talk in recent years about how seriously teams take it but we've shown it is a wonderful trophy to be a part of, steeped in history."

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

After earning a spot in the Championship team of the season last year as Ruddy helped guide Wolves to the title, it has been anything but smooth sailing for the ex-Norwich star, who has refused to sulk, instead channeling his focus in a positive manner.

"Rui came in and me and the manager had a discussion a couple of weeks before the season started," Ruddy outlined.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"He made it perfectly clear he wanted me to stay. He felt I was a big part of the changing room. I welcome competition. It makes me work harder, but on the flip side I'd like to think Rui has had to raise his performances.





"You don't get many opportunities to be part of such a solid group, and such a progressive club, very often in your career."