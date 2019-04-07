Mauricio Pochettino Eyed by Milan as They Plan Audacious Swoop for Tottenham Boss

By 90Min
April 07, 2019

Milan are eyeing an incredibly audacious swoop for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as a possible replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, whose reign at the San Siro looks set to come to an end.

It has been a less than inspiring season for the Rossoneri, with the club fourth in Serie A and desperately trying to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Now it appears, according to the Mirror, that Milan are hoping to lure Tottenham boss Pochettino to Italy with a £300m war chest as the club looks to return to its previous glory and refill a trophy cabinet that has been gathering dust for a number of years.

To label the move audacious would be something of an understatement, with Spurs about to begin life in their new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and regularly fighting towards the top end of the Premier League table, as well as becoming Champions League regulars.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

However, chief executive Ivan Gazidis, formerly of Arsenal, is desperate to put an experienced manager at the helm after becoming aware of the 47-year-old's talents - having faced off against the Argentine during numerous encounters in the Premier League.

In the unlikely event Pochettino should leave Spurs, it would surely be for a more high profile position, after the ex-Southampton boss seemingly turned down approaches from Spanish giants Real Madrid on previous occasions. Furthermore, the new state-of-the-art stadium and promise of substantial funding of their own, should mean Daniel Levy can rest assured his manager would be reluctant to seek new pastures.

At present, any such rumours will be put to one side as Tottenham get ready to host Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final tie at their new home on Tuesday evening.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message