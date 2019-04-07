Pavel Nedved Reveals Cristiano Ronaldo Is 'Working Hard' to Be Fit for Juve's UCL Clash Against Ajax

By 90Min
April 07, 2019

Juventus vice chairman Pavel Nedved revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo 'always wants to play', despite the forward missing out on his club's recent win over Milan, as the Portuguese superstar continues his recovery from injury to get fit in time to face Ajax in the Champions League.

Ronaldo sat out the 2-1 win on Saturday, after the 34-year-old suffered a thigh injury whilst on international duty with Portugal. As a result, he appeared to be a doubt for Juventus' Champions League quarter-final clash.

Following a 2-0 first leg defeat to Atletico, Ronaldo turned the tie around in the return leg, scoring a hat trick to record a 3-2 aggregate win that set up a quarter final tie with the Dutch side. After missing the Milan match, there were fears the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wouldn't be fit in time for Tuesday's first leg, however, Nedved revealed to Sky Sport Italia that their star man is on the road to recovery.

"Ronaldo? He is working hard to be here as soon as possible," he said (via Calcio Mercato). 

"He always wants to play but we won't put any pressure on him."

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

Goals from Moise Kean and Paulo Dybala were enough to see off the Rossoneri on Saturday as Juventus edge one step closer to a record breaking seventh consecutive title, needing just one more win to lift the trophy with six matches remaining, a feat never before achieved.

With the Serie A title all but wrapped up, their attentions are now turned to Champions League duty, as they take on Real Madrid's conquerors Ajax who will be looking to upset the odds when they travel to the Allianz Stadium for Tuesday's first leg.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message