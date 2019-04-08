Jan Siewert Reveals Why Misfiring Steve Mounie Was Recalled to Huddersfield Squad to Face Leicester

By 90Min
April 08, 2019

Huddersfield Town manager Jan Siewert has revealed why out of form striker Steve Mounie was included in his squad to play Leicester City on Saturday.

The Terriers were subjected to a 4-1 humbling by the Foxes in front of a dejected home crowd, with the Benin international making an appearance off the bench during the heavy defeat. Mounie was omitted for the previous weekend's loss at Crystal Palace, a result that confirmed their long-expected relegation to the Championship. 

The 24-year-old's absence had left supporters assuming his time at John Smith's Stadium was up, but Siewert denies that is the case.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

When questioned about the decision to recall Mounie for the Leicester game, Siewert asserted that people had misinterpreted his selection choices last week.

The German stated, as quoted by the Examiner: "You know, I am telling the truth, the whole time I said that I have to look at each player and I have to look at every player until the end of the season and this is what I will do. 


"So, for me, nothing surprising. I just pick the ones who I think might win the game and today gave the squad the possibility [of doing that]."

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Siewert continued: "At the end we didn't achieve it because we were not as clinical as they were."


Former England frontman Jamie Vardy doubled the visitors' lead in the 48th minute after on-loan Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans had opened the scoring with a composed finish. 


Aaron Mooy pulled one back from the spot for Huddersfield before Mounie nearly levelled with a curling shot that was excellently saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Discussing that seminal moment, the German said: "We could have had the equaliser then and then everybody saw that we would have the momentum but it's like, in a way, a mirror of the season because the games are too easily lost and this is hard to take."


The Foxes wrapped up the three points soon after Mounie's miss courtesy of Vardy's second and a superb James Maddison free-kick.

