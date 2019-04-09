Liverpool Set to Miss Out on Thorgan Hazard as Attacker Prefers Borussia Dortmund Move

Liverpool have been dealt a blow ahead of this summer's transfer window with news that Borussia Monchengladbach's Thorgan Hazard is set to snub their interest in favour of a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Hazard, 25, is contracted to Die Fohlen until 2020, meaning that the window ahead of the 2019/20 season is likely to be the last chance for the Bundesliga side to secure a hefty sum for the forward if he was to leave Borussia-Park.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

According to an earlier report for German publication Kicker, Hazard has 'given his word' to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer, with a €42m fee touted, although Belgian media outlet DH have added to those reports, claiming that Liverpool have stepped in with a late bid for the attacker.

Having made a greater offer than Dortmund to sign Hazard, Monchengladbach were said to be considering a sale to the Premier League side. However, the younger brother of Chelsea forward Eden is said to have reservations regarding a possible move to Anfield due to his perceived lack of game time due to the attacking talents already at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

As well, with Dortmund already agreeing to sell Christian Pulisic to Chelsea in January, before being loaned back to the Bundesliga for the remainder of the season, The Sun claim that the ready-made position for Hazard at Signal Iduna Park, and subsequent playing time, makes a move between Bundesliga rivals more realistic.

Thorgan Hazard: Only Jadon Sancho (89) has completed more dribbles than @HazardThorgan8 (56) in the Bundesliga this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/ZncDUvAPMM pic.twitter.com/aDvtOvNzhr — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 9, 2019

Hazard has scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in the league despite his form taking a dip since the return from the winter break, as Monchengladbach remain in contention for securing a Champions League place for next season.