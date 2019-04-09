Oliver Kahn Poised to Replace Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as Bayern Munich CEO in 2021

Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn is set to replace Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as Bayern's CEO when the latter steps down in 2021.

Rummenigge has been Bayern CEO since 2002 but has announced that he will leave when his contract expires in two years.

Rummenigge announced his future departure and also spoke of how Bayern Munich had the succession planning in place to ensure a smooth transition from his rein as CEO to Kahn taking over:

"Yes I will stop. This is also a good time to hand over the baton to Oli Kahn," Rummenigge began, in quotes relayed by Goal.

"The plan is for Oli to succeed me. He should be trained by me. He has been a very important player in Bavaria, he has taken a second educational path and is already on the road is business. The board has already given the go-ahead and I trust Oli."

Bayern legend Kahn made 632 appearances for the club, winning the Bundesliga eight times as well as winning the Champions League in 2001.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, Kahn finished third in the voting for the Ballon d'Or in 2001 and 2002. His performances helped guide Germany to the World Cup final in 2002, where he also won the Golden Ball.

Rummenigge added that Kahn will work for Bayern in the next two years and that he will shadow him before he becomes CEO.

"It's important that you build an incredible network. It used to be easier, now you jump in the water and you have to swim right away, the media world is very different," he continued.

"I think he will end up swimming very well and I'll hopefully go into that deserved retirement."

Speaking to German broadcast ZDF (as transcribed by Goal) Kahn has confirmed that he has had 'good conversations' with the current CEO and said that it would be a 'gigantic challenge' to succeed the 63-year-old.