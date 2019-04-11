Man Utd Line Up Idrissa Gueye as Ander Herrera Replacement Ahead of Summer Overhaul

By 90Min
April 11, 2019

Manchester United have set their sights on a summer move for Everton's Idrissa Gueye as a replacement for PSG-bound Ander Herrerra.

It was all but confirmed yesterday that Herrera had agreed a three year deal to join the French giants in the summer, thus prompting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start his search for an apt replacement. 

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Coincidentally, PSG turned to Herrera after failing to acquire Gueye in the Janaury window, but now United are looking to seize on the French club's failings and sign the Senegalese midfielder in the summer, according to the Evening Standard.

The 29-year-old has proven himself as a Premier League footballer ever since joining Aston Villa in 2015, however was unable to save the club from relegation that year. His performances didn't go unnoticed though, as Everton parted with £7m to bring the player to Merseyside a year later.

United are hoping to sign as many as five new players when the transfer window opens - with a right back, centre half, two midfielders and a right winger on Solskjaer's shortlist for a summer overhaul. Gueye could be available for less than £30m, as the Norwegian boss aims to begin building his own team, after he inherited Jose Mourinho's squad back in mid-December.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Other targets on United's radar are West Ham's Declan Rice and Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez. That said, Gueye is being targeted due to his lower price tag, as Rice recently signed a new contact at West Ham - with the club reluctant to part with the 20-year-old after a breakthrough season in the Premier League. Similarly, Niguez is not expected to leave Los Rojiblancos on the cheap.

It is set to be a busy summer at Old Trafford, as Solskjaer sets his sights on an attacking midfielder, with Sporting CP captain Bruno Fernandes among those touted as a potential arrival.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message