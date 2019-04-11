Milan vs Lazio Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Milan host Lazio in Serie A on Saturday in a crunch clash between two sides vying for qualification for next season's Champions League.

Gennaro Gattuso's side looked set for a top four finish a month ago but the wheels have come off in recent weeks, losing three of their last four, and they are now level on points with fifth placed Atalanta.

Lazio have won three of their last six, most recently drawing at home to Sassuolo after a 1-0 defeat at SPAL.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 10 April What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? FreeSports Referee? TBC

Team News

Milan duo Lucas Paqueta and Gianluigi Donnarumma are both expected to miss Saturday's game, while Andrea Conti is a doubt.

Paqueta has ankle discomfort, Conti is suffering from muscle fatigue, while Donnarumma has a strain. Giacomo Bonaventura is a long term absentee and isn't expected back until late August.

Lazio have two suspensions to deal with. Centre back Stefan Radu and central midfielder Milan Badelj will both miss out, while Jordan Lukaku isn't expected to return before the end of the season.

Predicted Lineups

Milan Reina; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu; Suso, Piatek, Cutrone. Lazio Strakosha; Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Romulo, Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Correa; Immobile.

Head to Head Record

In the 151 Serie A matches between the two sides, Milan hold a healthy lead over Lazio with 64 win to Lazio's 28, with 59 draws. The last four fixtures between Milan and Lazio in all competitions have ended in draws.

In recent years, results have been relatively mixed. Their two fixtures so far this year have ended in draws, a 1-1 in Serie A and a 0-0 in the Coppa Italia. Lazio last won at San Siro in 2015, when current Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia bagged the 38th minute winner.

Recent Form





Neither side have been in breathtaking form over the last few weeks, with Milan's top four bid taking blow after blow in terms of results.





I Rossoneri lost against Juventus after taking the lead in Turin, having drawn at home to Udinese the week before.

Lazio's recent wins includes successes over Roma and Inter, but they have more recently slipped up against SPAL and Sassuolo.





Here's how each team has fared in their last five fixtures.





Milan Lazio Juventus 2-1 Milan (6/4) Lazio 2-2 Sassuolo (7/4) Milan 1-1 Udinese (2/4) SPAL 1-0 Lazio (3/4) Sampdoria 1-0 Milan (30/3) Inter 0-1 Lazio (31/3) Milan 2-3 Inter (17/3) Lazio 4-1 Parma (17/3) Chievo 1-2 Milan (9/3) Fiorentina 1-1 Lazio (10/3)

Prediction

With neither side coming into Saturday's clash in spectacular form, there could an edgy atmosphere at San Siro.

Milan may be slight favourites on paper due to their home advantage, but Lazio certainly have the attacking players to make a difference. However, there may not be anything to split them at full time.