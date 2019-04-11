Slavia Praha and Chelsea will clash on Thursday in the Czech Republic in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.

Thursday's match will mark the first competitive meeting between the two teams. Chelsea, which has returned to form as it seeks a top-four place in the Premier League, is the heavy favorite to advance. With Eden Hazard at his peak, Chelsea beat West Ham 2-0 earlier this week to leap into third place in England, though it would automatically seal its place in next season's Champions League field by winning the Europa League title for the second time after its 2013 triumph.

In Chelsea's way is a Slavia Praha side that shocked tournament staple Sevilla to reach the quarterfinals and will look to plant the seeds for another upset in the home leg of this tie.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live stream: You can stream the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

