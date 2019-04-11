A Mexican team is guaranteed to win the Concacaf Champions League for the 11th consecutive time after Sporting Kansas City was once again decimated by Monterrey in CCL semifinals.

After getting smashed 5-0 by Monterrey in the first leg, Sporting KC needed to make a statement early Thursday night if it was going to have any chance of advancing to the final, so Gerso's goal in the sixth minute looked like a sign of life for the MLS side.

But Monterrey was quick to respond, bagging a goal on the break to equal things up on the night and restore the five-goal lead on aggregate.

Gerso's second gave Kansas City a bit of hope as well, but—after another equalizer by Monterrey—a missed penalty by Ilie seemed to suck all of the air out of the squad and Monterrey turned up the heat once again.

If there was any wind remaining in Sporting KC's sails coming out of halftime, it was surely extinguished by Miguel Layun's incredible free kick in the 61st minute that gave the away side a lead in the game and further increased its lead on aggregate.

A pair of late goals by Aviles Hurtado and Rogelio Funes Mori killed the game off and cemented another lopsided victory for Monterrey.

Monterrey will face Tigres in the CCL final.