Tottenham Tipped to Complete €20m Deal for Fenerbahce Midfielder Eljif Elmas

Tottenham could be edging closer to making their first signing for over a year, amid reports of a €20m bid for Fenerbahce's Eljif Elmas.

The Macedonian midfielder has caught the eye of other Premier League clubs this season after impressing in the Super Lig in his 34 appearances for Sarı Kanaryalar this term.

News of Tottenham's interest comes courtesy of Superhaber TV reporter Levent Umit Erol, who indicates that Spurs are close to sealing a deal for the 19-year-old ahead of top flight clubs Leicester and Cardiff, as well as Serie A side Fiorentina.

Fenerbache are supposedly willing to sanction the transfer for a fee around €20m, after finding themselves in need to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. Should the deal go ahead as expected, then the transfer will conclude a great piece of business on the Turkish club's behalf - having signed the player for a mere €180k from his boyhood club Rabotnicki at the start of last season.

Elmas is currently under contract at the Ulker Stadium until 2022, however, given the price tag, this will more than cover the youngster's departure from the Turkish capital.

After two windows and almost a year since the Premier League outfit signed a player, it appears the club are making inroads ahead of a summer of expected recruitment, with the attacking midfielder set to become the first of what many Tottenham fans are hoping will be a whole host of additions.

In other news, Mauricio Pochettino is waiting in the wings to see the extent of Ivan Perisic's contract conflict with Inter, as the Croatian pushes for a move to the Premier League.