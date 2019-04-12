Arsenal Target Christopher Nkunku & Ander Herrera as Unai Emery Seeks Midfield Options

Arsenal have been credited with interest in emerging Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku, a player who so far appears to be following in the footsteps of Adrien Rabiot at Parc des Princes and running down his contract.

Nkunku, who broke into the PSG first team in 2016, is only under contract until the end of next season, potentially the French champions to sell this summer if they cannot convince the 21-year-old to agree to an extension.

KARIM JAAFAR/GettyImages

According to Le Parisien, Nkunku has already rejected one proposal from PSG and is looking for a transfer. That is where Arsenal come in, although little more is said of the Gunners' interest.

It would seem that frustration over playing time is the biggest issue. Nkunku has appeared 26 times in all competitions so far this season, but not at all in the Champions League prior to PSG being knocked out last month, while he has only started 12 times in Ligue 1.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has previously worked with Nkunku during his time in charge of PSG, handing the developing player 43 first team appearances over two years.

Arsenal are known to be in the market for a central midfielder this summer and there are major doubts over whether that will be Denis Suarez after the Spaniard has barely featured since moving to north London on loan in January.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It has also been rumoured that Arsenal have emerged as a late suitor for Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, who is set to leave Old Trafford as a free agent in June.

French publication L'Equipe reported on Thursday that Arsenal are eyeing the Spaniard, although it remains to be seen if it is too late as Herrera is widely believed to have agreed terms with PSG worth an estimated €200,000-per-week for three years.

The 29-year-old is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with non-English clubs, but any deal with Arsenal would have to wait until he is officially a free agent on 1 July and it is likely to be far too late by then.