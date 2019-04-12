Channel 4 Announce New Weekly 'Women's World Football' Show in Partnership With Coca-Cola

Channel 4 will join the BBC and BT Sport in broadcasting women's football content in the United Kingdom after announcing the launch of brand new show Women's World Football in partnership with Coca-Cola and presented by BAFTA winner Clare Balding.

The BBC already broadcasts England international games, while BT Sport shows live domestic FA Women's Super League, but Channel 4's new offering will bring a fresh angle to UK fans by sharing highlights from around the world every week.

In addition to highlights of WSL games in England, Women's World Football will show highlights of top flight women's football from France, Germany, Italy and the United States, as well as action from the UEFA Women's Champions League.

With shooting to take place at a different women's club, stadium or training ground each week, there will also be a guest professional player each week to analyse and discuss talking points.

The new series will begin on Saturday 20 April at 9.30am. Channel 4 will also be offering what they describe as a 'range of other women’s football content' via their online All4 service and across social and digital platforms.

"I'm thrilled that Channel 4 is dedicating a football show solely to the women's game," Balding said. "Having more women's football on television can only help with awareness of the players, show the scope and quality of the game around the world, win over even more fans and inspire more young girls to become tomorrow's superstars."





Channel 4 has already shown a commitment to women's football after broadcasting the UEFA Euro 2017 tournament two summers ago, where England reached faced eventual winners Netherlands in the semi finals and drew a peak audience of 4.2m viewers.

2019 has already been a big year for women's football in the UK, with Barclays signing up as a title sponsor of the WSL, Nike releasing bespoke kits for England, and Boots partnering with the national teams of England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland.

You’ve seen them both in action.



Now tell us: which one you getting on May 16th? pic.twitter.com/4CVs60i61e — Lionesses (@Lionesses) April 11, 2019

This summer will see England and Scotland face each other at the World Cup on 9 June.