New Balance Releases New Limited Edition 'Infinite Lite' Versions of Furon V5 and Tekela V1 Boots

By 90Min
April 12, 2019

New Balance have launched limited edition versions of their Furon V5 and Tekela V1 boots, unveiling their 'Infinite Lite' series, which will be available from Saturday April 15th. 

The new versions take inspiration from the centre of the galaxy and the explosive chemical reactions that make up stars, while the iridescent details take inspiration from the colours that stars radiate. 

The boots are designed for players who 'burn bright' on the pitch - namely forwards and creative midfielders, who can utilise some of the boots' key attributes to make the most out of their performance. 


The Furon range is made for unstoppable attackers who use their pace and accuracy to unlock defences, with the data-driven stud placement and 'Fantom Fit' foot skeleton giving them unrivalled acceleration. 

The Tekela  V1 model, meanwhile, is for playmakers who are fearlessly creative, with the design prioritising touch, feel and manoeuvrability. 

Image by Robbie Copeland

A full foot micro fibre upper with kinetic stitch and embroidered bands offers instant touch and a cutting edge feel, while the conical stud combination and lightweight chassis allows for razor  sharp precision.

The 'Infinite Lite' versions of each model are available in iridescent white, and can be purchased on Saturday from the New Balance website.

