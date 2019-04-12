Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 34

There's just a month to go of the Premier League season, and it's still all to play for - and not just at the top and bottom of the table.

The race for the top four is keeping us entertained, and a battle for best of the rest has developed in recent weeks after Leicester's recent upturn in form. There is of course, one important thing that matters beyond anything else though.

Fantasy football.

You love it and we love it. What else do we love? Hot picks and tips for the weekend ahead, and knowing who we should avoid. Rest easy, grab a cuppa and take a browse at the selections for gameweek 34.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Mat Ryan: An FA Cup semi-final appearance last weekend means it's catch up time this week for Brighton's number one. Two appetising home games await the Australian, with Bournemouth and Cardiff on the Amex Stadium menu within the space of four days.

Ben Foster: Another man who was absent from Premier League duty last weekend, and should be fresh and raring to go as a result. Foster faces up to Arsenal at Vicarage Road on Monday, which may not be as daunting a prospect as you'd imagine - the Gunners have only won once on the road this calendar year. Follow that up with a double gameweek, and you understand why Foster is a hot pick.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Who's Not





Lukasz Fabianski: A trip to Manchester United is never the most appealing for a goalkeeper, but Fabianski will be particularly skeptical about his chances of keeping a clean sheet. The Hammers have really struggled in recent weeks, losing three out of their last four games - conceding nine goals in that time. Tottenham await in a couple of weeks, so time to do some forward planning and get the Pole out.

Defenders

Who's Hot

Shane Duffy: Over 180,000 players have taken advantage of Brighton's double gameweek, with Irish defender Duffy representing great value at £4.8m. Not much more to say really is there? Get him in and reap the rewards this weekend. If it all goes wrong, all complaints to be redirected to Chris Hughton and company.

Aymeric Laporte: A standout candidate for this season's PFA Team of the Year, Laporte has really stamped his authority on proceedings in Manchester City's defence. He's done the same in fantasy land too, keeping 14 clean sheets and chipping in with the odd goal and assist. A real points merchant, he should now be a staple of your time until the end of the season.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Who's Not

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Did somebody say PFA Team of the Year? Well, we did and it's a conversation that should definitely involve Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back. He's been outstanding for Crystal Palace this season, leading to every major club under the sun being linked with a summer move. For one reason, or another (principally the fact that Manchester City await this weekend), he's the most transferred out defender of the week. Who are we to go against the masses?

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Son Heung-min: Another player getting significant backing from the fantasy masses is Tottenham's South Korean superstar, Son. With Harry Kane likely to be out for the rest of the season, expect Son to step up and take the mantle up front. That's certainly the thinking among fantasy players up and down the land, with over 300,000 transfers this week supporting that notion. Go and get him if you haven't already.

Raheem Sterling: There's a strong possibility that Sterling could be named PFA Player of the Year, such has been the calibre of his performances this season for Manchester City. He's scored 15 goals and contributed 13 assists during the current campaign, earning an eye watering 201 points so far this season. He's £11.5m, but absolutely worth it.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Who's Not

Eden Hazard: Don't ask us, we're just the fantasy messengers. The stats don't lie though - Hazard may have scored a stunning brace against West Ham last time out, but he's the most transferred out midfielder of the current gameweek. We kid you not. Hard to fathom out why that might be (oh, they have Liverpool), but we're here to relay facts and not fiction. He's quite simply not hot.

Forwards

Who's Hot

Raul Jimenez: Wolves have been outstanding for the majority of this season, with a great deal of success down to the form up front of Jimenez. The Mexican, who recently signed on the dotted line to complete a permanent move worth £30m, has notched 12 goals and ten assist this season, helping himself to 165 points. He has a double gameweek to come before the end of the season, making him even more appealing.

Sergio Aguero: This week's selections are very City orientated, but that's the way the fantasy dust is settling right now. The Argentine striker is second only to Jimenez in terms of transfers in this week - with almost 150,000 managers placing their faith in the 19-goal striker. Should he score this weekend against Palace, it will be the fifth season in a row that he has notched at least 20 Premier League goals. That's some effort.

Who's Not

Callum Wilson: Outside of the injured Harry Kane, the next player in the fantasy firing line is Bournemouth's Callum Wilson. He's struggled with injury problems this season, but has still managed to score 11 goals and supply nine assists. Nevertheless, the Cherries form has been patchy to say the least - and he's not the reliable goal source that you need at this stage of the season.