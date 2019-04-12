Premier League Sides Eyeing Ajax Starlet David Neres Ahead of Summer Bidding War

Ajax starlet David Neres is being tracked by a host of Premier League sides, including Arsenal, Everton, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Neres has been exceptional for the Dutch side this term, especially in the Champions League, and was his side's second-half saviour in the quarter-final first leg against Juventus at the Johan Cruyff Arena, scoring a beautifully taken equaliser.



According to the Telegraph, this has naturally led to some sincere interest from around the Premier League, with both Arsenal and Everton holding talks with the Brazilian in the hopes of landing him this summer.

As of yet, United and Chelsea are just monitoring the 22-year-old, though the Blues can't get too involved until they find out the fate of their appeal against the one-year transfer ban they were handed by FIFA earlier this year.

Borussia Dortmund are also in the fray, having already had a bid rejected in January, seeing him as an ideal replacement for Jadon Sancho, should the Englishman be poached in the near future.

And, reports on Wednesday widened this field even further, with both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain tracking the youngster as well, ensuring an entertaining bidding war this summer.

However, of the two clubs already engaged in talks with him in England - the Gunners and the Toffees - it is the north Londoners who may have the upper hand, with Marco Silva's side prioritising the purchase of current Barcelona loanee Andre Gomes.

Gomes has garnered plenty of attention for his impressive showings this term, and it is understood that Tottenham are interested in placing a €30m bid this summer. Of course, the Merseyside club will be handed the opportunity to bid for the Portuguese midfielder at the summation of his loan, but that is only half the battle, and it is unknown where he sees his future.

