AC Milan will continue its pursuit of a top-four berth in Serie A as it hosts Lazio in a crucial battle. Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.

AC Milan enters Saturday's match fourth in Serie A at 14–7–10, with 52 points. The club has not won a Serie A match since March 9, failing to secure three points in its last four league matches and most recently losing to Juventus 2-1 on April 6.

Lazio, meanwhile, trails Milan by three points and has a game in hand. The Rome-based club is 2–1–1 in its last four matches, surging into position to compete for a top-four berth, but it has to make good on its opportunity to close the gap in a multi-team race.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Rai Italia America

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via ESPN+.

