AC Milan vs. Lazio Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Serie A

How to watch AC Milan vs. Lazio in Serie A on Saturday, April 13.

By Michael Shapiro
April 13, 2019

AC Milan will continue its pursuit of a top-four berth in Serie A as it hosts Lazio in a crucial battle. Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy is slated for 2:30 p.m. ET.

AC Milan enters Saturday's match fourth in Serie A at 14–7–10, with 52 points. The club has not won a Serie A match since March 9, failing to secure three points in its last four league matches and most recently losing to Juventus 2-1 on April 6.

Lazio, meanwhile, trails Milan by three points and has a game in hand. The Rome-based club is 2–1–1 in its last four matches, surging into position to compete for a top-four berth, but it has to make good on its opportunity to close the gap in a multi-team race.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Rai Italia America

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via ESPN+.

SI TV is also available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message