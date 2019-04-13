Ipswich Relegated From the Championship After 17-Year Stint in Second Tier

By 90Min
April 13, 2019

Ipswich's relegation from the Championship has been confirmed after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Birmingham.

The Tractor Boys headed into the game knowing that only a win would keep their hopes of survival alive, but they fell behind after just seven minutes courtesy of Lukas Jutkiewicz' close range finish.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Gwion Edwards did pull a goal back for the hosts as they threw everything they had at the Birmingham defence, but unfortunately for Paul Lambert's side, they could only manage a draw - with their relegation to League One confirmed after spending 17 consecutive seasons in the Championship.

It has been a torrid season for Ipswich fans, with fans having to endure their team managing just four wins all season long, conceding 67 goals in the process. Their relegation has been confirmed with four games still to play, and the club will now prepare for life in the third tier.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

They've struggled to cope with the growing demands of the Championship in recent seasons and after sacking Mick McCarthy in April 2018 with the club sat 12th in the table, things have only gone downhill since then.

It'll be the first time in 62 years that Ipswich will play their football in the third tier of English football, and they will no doubt be looking to bounce back at the first time of asking.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Their players will be playing for pride between now and the end of the season, starting with a trip to Preston next weekend.

