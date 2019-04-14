Brighton vs Cardiff Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Cardiff City travel to the Amex Stadium on Tuesday night for a must-win clash against relegation rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, with the club still in the Premier League's bottom three.

Cardiff are currently five points behind the hosts and they have also played one game more than Brighton, who are one place above them in 17th.

Victory for Neil Warnock's side would see that gap cut to just two points however and would be vital in their bid to beat the drop.

A win for the home team would all but confirm survival for them while virtually guaranteeing that Cardiff's stay in the top flight only lasts one season.

Check out 90min's preview for Saturday's clash between the Bluebirds and the Seagulls.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 16 April What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Being Played? Amex Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Gillette Soccer Special (Sky Sports News) Referee? Andre Marriner

Team News

Brighton talisman, Anthony Knockaert, will be missing for the home side following his dismissal against Bournemouth on Saturday and is expected to be replaced by Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Top scorer Glenn Murray should come back into the starting XI after being dropped to the bench at the weekend, replacing Florin Andone up front, while Jose Izquierdo may start ahead of Jurgen Locadia on the left hand side of their attack.

Cardiff have no new injury concerns following their defeat away at Burnley on Saturday, however long-term absentees Callum Paterson (ankle), Sol Bamba (knee), Alex Smithies (knee), and Matthew Connolly (ankle) remain unavailable.

Predicted Lineups

Brighton Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bernardo, Bissouma, Stephens, Propper, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, Izquierdo Cardiff Etheridge, Peltier, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Bennett, Gunnarsson, Arter, Murphy, Camarasa, Hoilett, Niasse

Head to Head Record

The two sides have faced each other 68 times in their history and have identical records, both sides winning 23, losing 23 and drawing 22 of their encounters.

Cardiff won the reverse fixture 2-1 in November, which was the first time the two teams had met in the top division of English football.

Recent Form

Brighton are in a poor run of form, having lost their last three league games in a row by an aggregate score of 9-0.

That run came after two consecutive wins for the team which appeared to have moved them away from danger, but they are now right back in the relegation mix.

Cardiff have also lost their last three matches on the bounce, as well as four of their last five, however they have been unfortunate in a couple of those defeats.

They were very unlucky to lose 2-1 at home to Chelsea with two late decisions by the officials costing the Bluebirds all three points.

They also felt harshly done by against Burnley with referee Mike Dean reversing his decision to award Warnock's side a penalty which would have given them the chance to level a game which they ultimately went on to lose 2-0.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five matches:

Brighton Cardiff City Brighton 0-5 Bournemouth (13/04) Burnley 2-0 Cardiff City (13/04) Chelsea 3-0 Brighton (03/04) Manchester City 2-0 Cardiff City (03/04) Brighton 0-1 Southampton (30/03) Cardiff City 1-2 Chelsea (31/03) Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton (09/03) Cardiff City 2-0 West Ham United (09/03) Brighton 1-0 Huddersfield Town (02/03) Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Cardiff City (02/03)

Prediction

This game is a classic relegation six-pointer that both teams will feel they have to win if they are to stay in the Premier League.

Brighton's confidence will be low following the shocking way they capitulated at the Amex against Bournemouth, and Cardiff will look to capitalise on a nervous home crowd.

With both sides so desperate to win it would not be a surprise to see them cancel each other out in a tight, scrappy affair.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Cardiff City