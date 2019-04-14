Diego Simeone Hails Jan Oblak as 'Best Goalkeeper in the World' After Atletico Beat Celta Vigo

Diego Simeone has hailed Jan Oblak as the 'best keeper in the world' as Atletico Madrid secured a 2-0 win over Celta Vigo at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The home side were put under heavy pressure early on and Oblak was forced into a number of key saves which kept the scores level, and they proved to be crucial. Antoine Griezmann put the home side ahead in spectacular fashion with his 20-yard free kick finding the top corner on the stroke of half time.



Alvaro Morata then settled any remaining nerves with a quarter of an hour left as he rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home to wrap up a 2-0 win for Atletico.





Speaking to Yahoo after the game, Simeone insisted that Oblak is the best goalkeeper in the world after his man of the match performance on the day. He said: "He is the best goalkeeper in the world.







"We are fortunate that he chooses to play at Atletico and that he is with us. He has improved a lot and he has earned it. When he arrived years ago, he entered the Champions League and because of his work, effort and improvement he is where he is."





The win means that Atletico temporarily move five points clear of Real Madrid to second in the table - nine points behind Barcelona - with their cross-town rivals set to take on Leganes on Monday night.

Simeone will be hoping his side can make it back-to-back wins and strengthen their bid to finish as runners up in La Liga when they travel to face SD Eibar on Saturday afternoon.