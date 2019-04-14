Frosinone hosts Inter Milan Sunday in a Serie A match that pits teams at opposite ends of the table against one another.

Inter (17-6-8) sits at third in the Serie A table with 57 points, which is five points ahead of the two teams tied for fourth (AC Milan and Atalanta). With seven games left to play, Inter looks set to finish in the top four and qualify for Champions League, though a win over Frosinone would help solidify Inter's status as a Champions League qualifier. Inter has been up and down recently with three victories, two losses and one draw in its previous six matches.

For Frosinone (5-8-18), relegation appears imminent for a club hovering near the bottom of the table. Currently in 19th out of 20 teams, Frosinone is seven points out of 17th, the lowest spot that will remain in Serie A and avoid relegation. Frosinone is making a push after winning its last two games entering Sunday, but the climb out of the bottom three remains a difficult one.

Inter beat Frosinone 3-0 back in November in their earlier meeting in Milan.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live stream: You can stream the match live via ESPN+.

