Leeds United: Why the Premier League Needs the Team We All Love to Hate

Nobody like Leeds. It's a once footballing stereotype that has blossomed into the norm for any archetypal lover of the game, 'we all hate Leeds', as they say.

For the record, I don't. But even if I did, they wouldn't care. Not one jot.

Yorkshire's largest city, and the third largest in the country, wouldn't bat an eyelid at such a claim because, in fairness, they know it - so much so that they even chant it themselves. If opposition supporters check for their results, it's to see if they lost, nothing more. Yet, the best league in the world doesn't even realise that it needs Leeds amongst their ranks.

With that said, some may need to revaluate their standpoint on the club, because Leeds are playing some eye-catching stuff in the Championship. Some of the football on show at Elland Road has been scintillating; played at breakneck speed with relentless vigour, there is a reason this year that Leeds are attracting their highest average attendances since their Premier League days - they're a pleasure to watch.

For those who haven't had the experience of attending a game at their 100-year-old ground, take note. A cacophony of noise reverberates around ageing walls, arms are aloft with Peacock scarves, it's a lion's den of a stadium. The duality of the atmosphere is hostile and ferocious, yet admirable and imposing, you can't beat a noise like it. All that's lacking is Premier League opposition.

🙌 Thank you to the 36,461 fans who joined us at Elland Road! Your support was immense! #ALAW pic.twitter.com/5KcePAH5xC — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 13, 2019

It's no coincidence that Leeds are on the television more often than not, usually surpassing viewing figures of top flight clubs. They require the screen time because they're not a big club - they're a huge club. A one-city side naturally garners a large following, but their notability is global as they're stalwarts of the English game.

Leeds demand a following, just as the Premier League craves the heavyweight fixtures. Tell me honestly, doesn't the prospect of Leeds vs Manchester United sound distinctly more inviting than, and in no disrespect, a trip to face fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield?

This club is steeped in tradition, universally synonymous with working class football, and if ties against Leeds don't tickle your tastebuds, then I fear what will. The prospect of the Premier League with Leeds in it next season just sounds better.

Characters. Oh how we yearn for characters in our beloved game. Your Mourinhos, Van Gaals, Ranieris etc. They all bring something to the table. Marcelo Bielsa is bringing more than just character to the fore though, he's building an excellent team.

The man's track record speaks for itself. Dubbed 'the best coach in the world' by Pep Guardiola, he may have the platform to face off against his protégé Mauricio Pochettinonext season. Now that's enticing.

His meticulous approach to each crevasse of a match doesn't border on the obsessive, it goes beyond it. The countless hours of footage he trawls through prior to every fixture surpasses the extreme, confessing he had sent 'spies' to every Championship side's training sessions.





Such an admission sent ripples throughout the footballing world, but nonetheless, 'spygate' intrigued onlookers. He won over Leeds' fans unquestionably, yet the confession acted only as confirmation that he rightfully belongs in the English game. He doesn't hide behind anything, and neither do Leeds. It's refreshing.

Putting aside the swashbuckling, attacking and win-at-all-costs style of play he has implemented at the club, there is an air of romance around his place in west Yorkshire. He found Leeds, and Leeds found him, the whole story feels right, fairytale-esque if you like. Everything about the club at the moment just oozes 'Premier League'. The club have their edge back, and the supporters are proud once again.

"It was absolutely incredible... everybody was quite amazed by what he was telling us."@LUFC head coach Marcelo Bielsa goes into detail explaining how his team analysed @dcfcofficial ahead of their game in the Championship: https://t.co/DNv5jtL9RT pic.twitter.com/QCJZKobUG8 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) January 16, 2019

Cast your minds back 18 years and we're talking about a club that reached the Champions League semi finals, before tumbling out of the top division three years later, shrouded in years of off-field turmoil and huge debts. They sank lower still, falling into League One in 2007, with grins sweeping all across the country as jubilant rival supporters smirked in the face of the club's misfortunes.

You can forget that now. Save your joy and laughter for when your side beats them in the Premier League. All who loathed football's bad boys derived sadistic pleasure as Leeds' over ambition proved their downfall, but they've had their suffering now.

Few will admit it, but we want them back at the top. Much the way Celtic fans' were jubilant at Rangers' rapid demise, we always knew their pleasure was hollow in its existence.





Leeds have missed the battles, and so have you. So has the Premier League.