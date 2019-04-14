Predicting the USWNT World Cup Roster: Midfielders

The 2019 Women's World Cup is right around the corner and the United States will look to defend their title following the 2015 tournament.

The backbone of the US Women's National Team will be the midfield for the first time in years. Normally known for their relentless defence and free-scoring strikers, the Lady Yanks will have to rely on a combination of creativity and discipline from their midfield if they are to repeat their title.

Here are the midfielders Jill Ellis may bring with her to France and the players who are in consideration for a spot in the squad.

Attacking Midfielders

Lindsay Horan (Portland Thorns) - Horan is certainly a starter under Jill Ellis and is arguably the US' best overall midfielder. The 24-year-old is the reigning NWSL MVP and is best used when she is free to create for the rest of her team.





Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit) - The 23-year-old playmaker showed her magic during the She Believes Cup in February and March. Lavelle is one of the team's most creative players but her lack of defensive ability may force her to come off the bench in the latter stages of the competition.

Allie Long (Reign FC) - Long is a veteran midfielder who was in the squad when the US were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the 2016 Olympic Games. Now 31-years-old, Long isn't as good as Ertz or Mewis and could even fall further down the pecking order behind Zerboni if the US go behind in a match.

Danielle Colaprico (Chicago Red Stars) - Colaprico is an odd case after recently breaking into the national team picture. After years of success in the NWSL, Colaprico was set to play for the US in the She Believes Cup but an injury forced her out of the competition. Ellis previously stated she would call up the 25-year-old again but left her out of the most recent squad.

Defensive Midfielders

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars) - Relentless defensive work rate, vocal leadership and limitless drive make Ertz one of the first names on Ellis' team sheet. Ertz is one of the hardest working professionals in the world and her grit in the middle of the park will be critical if the US are to take home another World Cup victory.





Sam Mewis (NC Courage) - 26-year-old Sam Mewis possesses the perfect mix of attacking skill and defensive drive. Very few players in the world can match Mewis' intensity on the pitch but her starting spot is uncertain due to Ellis already having a preferred midfield three.

McCall Zerboni (NC Courage) - Defensive specialist McCall Zerboni is a near-lock to make the squad but still finds herself on the fringes because of a lack of game-time in recent months. Zerboni is an ideal midfielder when the match is winding down and the team need to see out a close encounter.





Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit) - 23-year-old Andi Sullivan seems to be on the outside looking in due to the US team's lack of depth at the outside back position. If Ellis had room for a player to just be in the squad for future experience, Sullivan would almost certainly make the cut.