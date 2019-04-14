Trent Alexander-Arnold Recalls Watching Steven Gerrard's Infamous Slip as a Ball Boy in 2014

By 90Min
April 14, 2019

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has recalled his emotions as he watched Steven Gerrard's now-infamous slip which saw the team drop out of the Premier League title race in 2014.

Chelsea travel to Anfield on Sunday, but fans will be hoping to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2014. Liverpool were just three games away from sealing the league title, but a first-half slip from Steven Gerrard gifted Demba Ba an opening goal. Chelsea went on to win 2-0, and the league title went to Manchester City.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Speaking to The TimesAlexander-Arnold revealed he was a ball boy at the game and admitted the slip was tough to watch.

He said: “I was on the halfway line with a horrible view of what happened. But hopefully we’ll be able to make things right and it’ll be us that wins 2-0.

“If you asked fans now about 2013/14, they’d say the team gave everything, even if it wasn’t enough. Whatever happens, hopefully that’s the way they’ll see this.

“Everybody watching the season will have respect for both [Liverpool and Manchester City]. Not being big-headed or anything but our team has shown it’s world class and one of the best in recent years in the Premier League.

“Going toe-to-toe with one of the best, if not the best, Premier League teams ever in City is astonishing. Whether it’s us or any other team that deserves respect.”

Unlike in 2014, City already have the advantage in the title race. They currently sit just two points behind Liverpool, but can move ahead if they win their game in hand against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool may need a positive result against Chelsea to return to the top of the table, but the memory of Gerrard's slip will certainly play a part in the game. Fans of the Blues can often be heard taunting Gerrard for his costly mistake, and their chants will almost certainly be heard from the first minute on Sunday.

