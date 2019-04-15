Alexander Isak: 6 Things to Know About the Chelsea Target

Chelsea have been linked with a move for young Borussia Dortmund forward Alexander Isak, who is currently on loan at Eredivisie side Willem II.

With Gonzalo Higuain continuing to struggle in the Premier League and Olivier Giroud's growing frustration at his lack of opportunities in spite of his current goalscoring form, Chelsea are in the market for a new centre forward in the summer transfer market, with their transfer ban expected to be delayed until next January.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Blues sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old Swedish sensation in action against Ajax last week, where Isak scored Willem's only goal of the game in a 4-1 defeat.

Here are six things you need to know about Chelsea's next possible number nine.

1. Isak has 13 goals in 13 games for Willem II

Since arriving from Dortmund in January after failing to make a Bundesliga appearance this season, Isak has played in 13 out of a possible 13 matches in all competitions for Willem. In this time, the young Swedish international has scored an astonishing 13 goals, assisting four.

Isak became the first Eredivisie player to do so since Hans Venneker all the way back in 1964/65 and the first player to score in seven consecutive league matches since Tottenham's Vincent Janssen during his time at AZ Alkmaar. Let's hope this isn't a bad omen for Isak's potential Premier League career.

2. First player in Eredivisie history to score three penalties in one match

The 19-year-old's record breaking spell in the Netherlands doesn't stop there. On 30 March, Isak became the first player to score from the spot three times in one Eredivisie match, as Willem beat Fortuna Sittard 3-2.

Isak's first and second spot-kicks were both equalisers, before netting the winner from 12 yards in the 61st minute.

3. The youngest Swedish national team goalscorer in history

In January 2017, Isak was called up to the Swedish first-team squad for two friendly fixtures. After making his debut off the bench against the Ivory Coast, he made his first start against Slovakia four days later, scoring the first goal in Sweden's 6-0 win.

At 17 years, three months and 22 days old, Isak became the youngest goalscorer in his country's history - beating a 105-year-old record.

4. The youngest goalscorer in AIK Allsvenskan history

A little over eight months earlier, Isak achieved this feat for his boyhood club in Sweden. In first start for AIK Allvenskan, the academy player secured victory over Osterunds FK by scoring the second goal in a 2-0 win, at just 16 years of age.

Isak went on to finish his breakthrough season with a total of 11 goals in 26 games.

5. Nicknamed 'Giraffe' in Sweden

While Isak was coming through the ranks in Sweden, the 6ft 2in striker earned the nickname 'Giraffe' due to his slim build and long neck. His physique has also earned him the reputation as Sweden's 'New Ibrahimovic', coined by former teammates and media alike.

6. Turned down Real Madrid before signing move for Dortmund

The Spanish giants reportedly offered to pay €8m for Isak's services back in January 2016 - a move which would have broken the record for the most expensive transfer in Swedish football history, topping Zlatan Ibrahimovic's move to Ajax in 2001.





With Bayern Munich and Juventus also circling, it looked like the striker was set to sign a five-year contract at Madrid, however Isak opted to move to Dortmund, due to their reputation for bringing through young talent.