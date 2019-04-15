Rafael Camacho Posts Angry Social Media Rant After Sublime Hat-Trick for Liverpool U23s

Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho has landed himself in hot water this week after posting angry comments on social media relating to selection decisions.

The Portuguese teenager - who starred in Liverpool U23s' 6-0 thrashing of Leicester City U23s on Sunday - posted a controversial message that critiqued coaching decisions at the club, drawing attention to his playing position in particular.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The former Sporting Lisbon player was among the goals on Sunday, netting a second half hat-trick at the King Power stadium despite starting the game at right-back.

As quoted on his Instagram however, the Liverpool starlet wrote: 'I do not know whose idea it is, but I will prove that they are mistaken about my football.

'I'm not a right defender, I'm an attacker who scores goals.'

Camacho has been named on the bench for a handful of Premier League games this season, yet has not been able to break into the starting XI under Klopp.

Commenting further on his attacking prowess, the Liverpool youngster added: 'This is my DNA.'

Harriet Lander/GettyImages

Although it is certainly in the club's ethos to grow fullbacks to be attacking threats - the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold impressing over the last few seasons - Camacho seems to be very perplexed by the decisions that have seen him start in such a defensive role.

Although his post isn't explicitly targeting anyone at the club, the sense of warning in the teenager's words could likely be a dig at U23s Coach Neil Critchley, and first-team manager Jurgen Klopp.

Camacho, who made his senior debut during Liverpool's 2-1 FA Cup loss to Wolves in January, will likely face consequences for his outburst.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

With transfer rumours in January already linking him with a potential move away from Merseyside, perhaps after this incident it won't be long before the youngster departs from Anfield.