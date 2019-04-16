Barcelona President Insists Antoine Griezmann's Name 'Not on the Table' & Provides Update on De Ligt

By 90Min
April 16, 2019

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has revealed Antoine Griezmann's name is 'not on the table', and provided a transfer update on their pursuit of Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt.

Atletico Madrid star Griezmann has long been linked with a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano, and was rumoured to be on the verge of a move to the Catalan giants last summer.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

However, with a potential deal falling through, Los Blaugrana president Bartomeu has now confirmed Griezmann is no longer being considered as a target for the upcoming summer transfer window.

He told TVE (as quoted by MARCA): "Griezmann is an Atletico Madrid player and he has a contract with them.

"I like that the great players are in Spain because he gives value to LaLiga Santander which helps, for example, to get sponsors.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

"If Griezmann wanted to come, he would have to talk to the coaches, but his name is not on the table. There is a lot of speculation in the press, but Griezmann is not on the table and he has not called Barcelona."


With a €75m deal already agreed for Frenkie de Jong, Bartomeu also revealed that the club will be looking into signing his Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt.

He added (as quoted by CalcioMercato): "De Jong? We wanted to acquire him in the summer but there was a lot of pressure so we acted the way we did. 

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

"De Ligt? We have a great understanding with Ajax. I don't know what will happen with De Ligt but it seems like he will be on the transfer market."

