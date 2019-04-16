Juventus 1-2 Ajax (2-3 Agg): Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bianconeri Crash Out of Champions League

Ajax's incredible Champions League shows no sign of stopping after they recorded a famous 2-1 win against Juventus in Turin to reach the semi-finals 3-2 on aggregate.

After an uneventful start to the game, Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock on 28 minutes with a routine header from Miralem Pjanic's corner. VAR was consulted for a push on Joel Veltman in the build-up, but the goal survived the check, and Ronaldo's 126th strike in the competition stood.

Ajax, however, went into half-time level, both on the night and on aggregate, thanks to Donny van de Beek, who produced a composed touch and finish following Hakim Ziyech's wild shot, while his effort also survived a VAR review for an alleged handball.

After dominating the play following the interval, Ajax netted a crucial second goal of the game on 67 minutes as Matthijs de Ligt rose highest to emphatically nod home Lasse Schone's corner.

It proved to be the match-winner for the Dutch side, as Ajax held on in the final stages to secure a famous quarter-final win.

Here's 90min's breakdown of this one:

JUVENTUS





Key Talking Point

Juventus' bid to end a 23-year wait for a Champions League title was the primary reason behind their decision to spend £105m on Cristiano Ronaldo, but sadly for I Bianconeri, that success won't be coming in 2019.

After dominating the early stages, Ronaldo's header in the first half looked like it could be the catalyst for an all conquering home performance.

It didn't pan out that way though, with Ajax fighting their way back into the game to deservedly oust their more illustrious opponents.

@BBCSport Ajax superb. A brilliant young vibrant side they are a joy to watch they play some brilliant attacking football. Juventus have gone out with a wimper they were poor in the 2nd half and never looked like scoring once. #bbcfootball — Kyle (@kyzatoonfan4) April 16, 2019

Juventus looked so poor. Totally outclassed by Ajax 👏👏 — patrice (@p3gan) April 16, 2019

Well done again @AFCAjax!!! Awful game from Juventus. #JuveAjax — Dino Mačković (@DinoJuventino88) April 16, 2019

Over the two legs, it would be hard to argue that Juve deserved to reach the semi-finals for the third time in five seasons. Their campaign is set to finish with success in Serie A only, with Europe's biggest prize continuing to allude the Old Lady.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Szczesny (8*); De Sciglio (6), Bonucci (6), Rugani (6), Alex Sandro (6); Can (5), Pjanic (7), Matuidi (6); Bernardeschi (6), Dybala (5), Ronaldo (6).





Substitutes: Kean (6), Cancelo (6), Bentancur (N/A).

STAR MAN

His second-half saves mean nothing now, but Wojciech Szczesny produced two outstanding saves to keep Juventus in the tie.

He could do nothing about either Ajax goal, and has vastly improved since his time at Arsenal.





Szczesny had some amazing saves but Ajax wanted it so much more...we looked awful, esp 2nd half. — Mr. Joshua (@JoshBGans) April 16, 2019

AJAX





Key Talking Point

After Ajax spurned four glorious chances after the interval, you'd have been forgiven for thinking that the Dutch giants may have blown it.

But seemingly, the grander the occasion, the more Erik ten Hag's side seem to rise to it. With an infectious attitude to the game marrying up with immense talent, you'll be hard pressed to find anybody who isn't impressed with Ajax's current generation of stars - with each performance taking their standards to a whole new level.

What a story this Ajax season could be. They're quite possibly the best run club in Europe. Steady assembly line of world class talent, no debt, and always, ALWAYS quality football. — Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) April 16, 2019

Ajax have strolled it, should be ahead even more tbh. Quality team. — Gordon Reilly (@67_reilly) April 16, 2019

Quality from Ajax — Ryan (@Ryan_Rosee) April 16, 2019

It shouldn't be forgotten that they have now beaten both Real Madrid and Juventus in their own backyards, which is a testament to how good this young Ajax side really is.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Onana (6); Veltman (6), De Ligt (8), Blind (7), Mazraoui (N/A); Schone (7), De Jong (7); Ziyech (8*), Van De Beek (8), Neres (7); Tadic (7).





Substitutes: Sinkgraven (6), Magallan (6), Huntelaar (N/A).

STAR MAN

It may have taken 45 minutes for him to get going, but Hakim Ziyech was a nightmare for Juventus in the second half.

At his elusive and devastating best in Turin, the Moroccan international was an outlet time and again for Ajax, with their best play going through him. His best moment, however, came from a set-piece, as it was his corner that set up De Ligt for what will be a famous winner.

My boy Hakim Ziyech getting an assist against Juventus after scoring twice against Real Madrid. One of the best players in this year's competition.



Too underrated. — Mouad Elhmaidi (@MouadElhmaidi) April 16, 2019

Looking Ahead





Juventus host Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday, where a draw will secure them their eighth successive title.

Ajax, meanwhile, travel to Groningen, also on Saturday, while they will find out who they face in the semi-finals of the Champions League when Manchester City and Tottenham face off at the Etihad Stadium.