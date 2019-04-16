Leicester Handed Youri Tielemans Boost With Monaco Keen to Permanently Land Loanee Adrien Silva

Leicester's chances of signing Youri Tielemans have been boosted after reports claimed that Monaco are looking to agree a deal of their own for Adrien Silva.

Tielemans joined Leicester on loan from Monaco in January, while Silva went the other way after failing to work his way into former manager Claude Puel's plans. The deals have proven to be successful, as both players have had a positive impact since making the swap.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

Leicester's desire to sign Tielemans permanently has been well-documented, but his hefty transfer value has been the primary stumbling block for the club.

According to France Football (via the Leicester Mercury), the Foxes should be able to negotiate a discounted price for the young Belgian midfielder so long as Monaco are willing to follow up on their interest in Silva.

Silva has earned unanimous support at Monaco during his short stay but, with two years left on his deal at Leicester, the Ligue 1 outfit would have to dig deep to acquire his signature.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The report from France Football goes on to suggest that Leicester could use Tielemans as a bargaining chip in a potential deal.





That could be music to the ears of manager Brendan Rodgers, who has been public in his desire to agree a deal for Tielemans - stating in a recent press-conference (via the Leicester Mercury): “He had arrived here just before I came and you can see he's a top class young talent, but I always have to respect he's a Monaco player.

“I'm sure there will be discussions between the two of us, and we'll see where their intentions are. He's certainly a player that I would love to continue working with.”