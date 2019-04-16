Marcelo Bielsa's Brother Insists That the Leeds Manager Will Be In Charge At Elland Road Next Season

April 16, 2019

Marcelo Bielsa's brother has ruled out the possibility of the current Leeds United manager leaving his position next season.

There has been speculation in Argentina linking the 63-year-old with a return to Newell's Old Boys, but his brother has dismissed these reports.

Rafael Bielsa, a sports lawyer, told Argentine publication La Capital: "Marcelo cannot go back to Newell's because he has a contractual problem. I made the contract.

If he does not go up to the Premier LeagueLeeds have the option to keep him. Taking into account the campaign that he's fulfilling it's difficult not to keep him. And if he goes up it is mandatory for both parties to stay."

Bielsa has had an excellent debut season in charge of the Yorkshire club, guiding them to the verge of automatic promotion, as they currently sit in second place in the Championship, three points clear of third-placed Sheffield United with four games remaining.

Rafael Bielsa said that his brother will abide by his contract. He added: "To come back [to Newell's] he would be breaking a contract and my brother is not doing that.

"The Bielsa family does not break the rules. These are values that are learned as a child, you are taught by your mother, your grandparents and the whole family environment."

Leeds will look to strengthen their chances of automatic promotion when they host relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic on Friday afternoon.

