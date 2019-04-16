Robert Snodgrass Hit With One-Match Ban After FA Charge Against West Ham Star Is Upheld

By 90Min
April 16, 2019

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass has been found guilty of using abusive or insulting language towards Anti-Doping officials, and has been hit with a one-game suspension.

The officials visited West Ham's training ground in early February to conduct testing, but Snodgrass was said to have verbally abused them, with the FA charging the 31-year-old back in March.

An independent investigation was conducted into the incident, and the FA confirmed that Snodgrass had been found guilty in a post on their official website.

They note that the midfielder has been hit with a fine of £30,000 and also a one-game suspension, which is not currently active as Snodgrass considers whether to appeal the ruling or not.

The Scotland international has made 36 appearances for West Ham this season, registering four goals and nine assists. He has started eight of the Hammers' last 11 games, but now faces the possibility of watching one of their remaining four fixtures from the sidelines.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The club's next game is a meeting with Leicester City at the London Stadium on Saturday, in what could be a crucial fixture in the race for seventh place in the Premier League.

West Ham currently sit 11th on 42 points, but victory over Leicester, who currently occupy the seventh spot with 47 points, would certainly go a long way to helping their chances of potentially securing Europa League football, and they will not want to be without Snodgrass for such an important fixture.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

They also face potentially decisive meetings with Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Watford. Unless Snodgrass submits a successful appeal, he will likely miss one of these games, which would come as a huge blow to their Europa League aspirations.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message