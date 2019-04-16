West Brom Confirm Caretaker Boss Jimmy Shan Will Remain at the Helm Until End of Season

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed that caretaker boss James Shan will remain in charge of the club until the end of the season.

The club sacked previous head coach Darren Moore at the beginning of March, with the club in fourth position in the Championship, nine points off the automatic promotion places.

And, though two months later they remain in exactly the same position, the club have deemed Shan's efforts worthy of a commitment until the end of the season.

In a statement on their official website, the club revealed: "Albion can today confirm Jimmy Shan will remain in charge of the first team until the end of the season.

"Shan will continue his role of caretaker Head Coach until the close of the 2018/19 campaign in recognition of his efforts which have brought an average of two points per game in his six matches in charge.

"Shan will add to his coaching team later this week as Albion gear up for a promotion push which now sees the team well placed to challenge through the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs."

Upon the announcement, the coach revealed his gratitude to the club, explaining: “I’m happy that we can now move forward with clear planning and direction for the remainder of the season. It won’t change the work ethic and application of the players and the staff but it enables us to crack on with a clear target in our sights.

“From a personal point of view there is huge, huge pride to be given the responsibility. For me it is a chance to see the journey through that began at the end of last season.

“I’ve heard it said that with two or three extra games we may have stayed up last season. My aim is to make sure we get those extra games at the end of this season and complete our road back to the Premier League.”

And technical director Luke Dowling declared: “Jimmy has fully earned this opportunity to take us through to the end of the campaign,”

“He has earned the support and confidence of the players who have bought into the structural and organisational changes Jimmy has introduced. He has the backing of everyone to push on now and take us forward with momentum.

“Of course he recognises, as do we, that there is space for some more experience to join the coaching group and we expect to be able to clarify this element over the coming days.

“But Jimmy has impressed everyone with the way he has tackled the challenge. He is confident in his abilities, just as we have confidence in him, and he has convinced us all that our best prospects for promotion lie with him overseeing the first team.”