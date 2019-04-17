Matthijs De Ligt Reveals If He Has a Preference to Face Man City or Tottenham in UCL Semi Final

By 90Min
April 17, 2019

Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt has revealed he has no preference over facing either Manchester City or Tottenham in the Champions League semi finals after his side overcame Juventus 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday to record a 3-2 aggregate win.

The result saw the club reach the semi final stage for the first time since 1997, a run that has also included eliminating last season's winners Real Madrid.

Dutchman De Ligt scored his side's winning goal on the night with a towering second half header, capping off a superb display from the Amsterdam outfit to set up a tie against the winner of City and Spurs.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match (via HITC) the 19-year-old claimed he wasn't concerned or indeed biased in his preference of opponent, insisting his side's focus will be solely on producing the same level of performance as shown on Tuesday night.

“No, no. I don’t have any preference," he said.


"We will see who comes to the semi-final when we have to show the same as today.”

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Ajax have been outstanding in this season's Champions League, progressing in both knockout ties as underdogs, meaning both Mauricio Pochettino or Pep Guardiola's respective sides will have anything but a free pass to the final when either team takes on Erik ten Hag's side.


De Ligt's stock increased ten-fold following Tuesday's performance, with the centre half already on the wishlist of almost every major European club after a string of outstanding performances in this year's competition, as well as the Eredivisie. 

However, it now appears Barcelona are front runners for his signature after ESPN revealed the player's preference towards La Blaugrana.

      Modal message