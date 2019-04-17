Nobby Solano Insists Salomon Rondon's Loan to Newcastle Must Be Made Permanent

Former Newcastle United midfielder Nobby Solano has urged the club to make on-loan striker Salomon Rondon's move from West Bromwich Albion permanent this summer.

The Venezuelan international joined on a temporary deal from the Baggies on deadline day last August, becoming a fan favourite at St James' Park following a productive season in front of goal. He has notched 10 goals in all competitions for the side since the switch, whilst also forging a potent attacking partnership with Ayoze Pérez.

The pair have appeared to have a telepathic link at times this season, linking for numerous vital goals for Newcastle. Pérez has hit seven for the Premier League side as they battle to avoid relegation, whilst his counterpart is having his best ever goal-scoring season in the division.

Solano - who spent six excellent years at the north-west club - has spoken to the Chronicle about the West Brom loanee, encouraging his old side to bring the 29-year-old in on a full-time basis. The Peruvian stated: "Rondon should be signed. He's been very good for the team and is top scorer.





"Newcastle don't have to spend massive money here. Would they get a top level striker for £16m if they don't sign Rondon? The answer is no," he declared, referencing the Championship outfit's valuation of their player. "Another striker will cost much more."

Salomon Rondon is my type of forward. He isn’t the most prolific forward but he does score goals! It’s more the work he puts in for the team, the hold up play and strength, the way he plays with his back to goal, his passing, his movement, absolutely love it! Proper team player! — Toby Elgar (@tobyelgar) April 12, 2019

The aforementioned price tag is less than the sum the Magpies payed MLS side Atlanta United for fellow frontman Miguel Almirón in January, with the Paraguayan joining for a club-record £20m.





The major obstacle that must be overcome would be owner Mike Ashley's policy of purchasing younger players who could be sold in the future for a profit. Rondon, who will turn 30 this year, doesn't meet Ashley's requirement, but if he continues to impress, the fans will hope that Ashley will make an exception.