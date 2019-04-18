Florian Thauvin Linked with Arsenal Move as Winger Wants Out of 'Rubbish' Olympique Marseille

By 90Min
April 18, 2019

Arsenal are reportedly interested in bringing French winger Florian Thauvin to the Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window.

The World Cup winner is expected to leave his current club Olympique Marseille at the end of the season following a public outburst in which he called the Ligue 1 side 'rubbish', but this doesn't appear to have put off Unai Emery.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

According to French outlet Foot Sur 7, the Gunners are among a number of clubs interested in the 26-year-old, including Bayern Munich and Milan.

Thauvin has had an impressive three years at Marseille after his wholly unsuccessful spell in the Premier League with Newcastle United in 2015/16, making 13 league appearances and scoring no goals before returning to Marseille on loan in the January window.

His 2017/18 season was his most prolific, scoring 26 goals and making 18 assists as he helped Les Olympiens to the Europa League final and earned himself a place in France's victorious 2018 World Cup squad.

This campaign, Thauvin has continued in the same vein with 13 goals and eight assists from 29 games, however his actions off the pitch have grabbed the headlines of late.

Following Marseille's 2-0 loss to Bordeaux - a hugely damaging result to their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League - Thauvin did not hold back his emotions post-match.

He told reporters: "It’s the same story every season. I’m fed up. For a top-three finish, it’s over. And even if we get into Champions League, what’s the point? We’re rubbish."

With AS Roma and Inter also said to be interested in the winger, it doesn't look like his comments will leave him short of suitors this summer.

Any deal to bring Thauvin to the Emirates is likely to be contingent on Arsenal's qualification for the Champions League, which can still be achieved via the top four or by winning the Europa League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message