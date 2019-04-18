Florian Thauvin Linked with Arsenal Move as Winger Wants Out of 'Rubbish' Olympique Marseille

Arsenal are reportedly interested in bringing French winger Florian Thauvin to the Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window.

The World Cup winner is expected to leave his current club Olympique Marseille at the end of the season following a public outburst in which he called the Ligue 1 side 'rubbish', but this doesn't appear to have put off Unai Emery.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

According to French outlet Foot Sur 7, the Gunners are among a number of clubs interested in the 26-year-old, including Bayern Munich and Milan.

Thauvin has had an impressive three years at Marseille after his wholly unsuccessful spell in the Premier League with Newcastle United in 2015/16, making 13 league appearances and scoring no goals before returning to Marseille on loan in the January window.

Florian Thauvin for Marseille across all competitions:



👕 229 games

⚽️ 75 goals



Just keep him away from Newcastle. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/040mJHhSyc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 12, 2019

His 2017/18 season was his most prolific, scoring 26 goals and making 18 assists as he helped Les Olympiens to the Europa League final and earned himself a place in France's victorious 2018 World Cup squad.

This campaign, Thauvin has continued in the same vein with 13 goals and eight assists from 29 games, however his actions off the pitch have grabbed the headlines of late.

Following Marseille's 2-0 loss to Bordeaux - a hugely damaging result to their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League - Thauvin did not hold back his emotions post-match.

19 - Top 5 assists among French players 🇫🇷 in the top 5 leagues since the beginning of last season



19 - Paul Pogba



18 - Dimitri Payet



17 - Antoine Griezmann & Florian Thauvin



15 - Karim Benzema



King. @ManUtd @paulpogba pic.twitter.com/bVXGquHzIp — OptaJean (@OptaJean) April 9, 2019

He told reporters: "It’s the same story every season. I’m fed up. For a top-three finish, it’s over. And even if we get into Champions League, what’s the point? We’re rubbish."

With AS Roma and Inter also said to be interested in the winger, it doesn't look like his comments will leave him short of suitors this summer.

Any deal to bring Thauvin to the Emirates is likely to be contingent on Arsenal's qualification for the Champions League, which can still be achieved via the top four or by winning the Europa League.