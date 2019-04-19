KNVB Cancel Full Round of Eredivisie Fixtures to Aid Ajax in CL Semi Final Against Tottenham

Ajax have been handed a major boost ahead of their Champions League semi-final against Tottenham with the KNVB cancelling an entire round of Eredivisie fixtures prior to the first leg.

The Dutch side overcame Juventus 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter finals in order to reach the last four of the competition for the first time since 1997, setting up a two-legged tie against Tottenham for a spot the final in Madrid.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

To aid their preparations, the Dutch FA, as reported by BBC Sport, have postponed the weekend fixtures ahead of the first leg in north London on April 30 to give Erik ten Hag's side enough time for the game, having been pencilled in to play De Graafschap on Sunday April 28.

The round of fixtures will instead by played on May 15, subject to clearance from local councils and police, with professional football director Eric Gudde acknowledging the decision may cause some disruption, but insisting is one that had to be made.

He said: "We are aware that it is impossible to satisfy everyone, but a knot must be made.

The Eredivisie have postponed a whole weekend of fixtures, just to ensure Ajax have sufficient rest and preparation before their trip to Spurs.



Imagine the Premier League doing this for any club! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IZuEwqI99H — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 19, 2019

"There can be no question of full satisfaction because this is ultimately not pleasant for any of the people involved. What is really nice is the reason why this was necessary: the semi-final place of Ajax in the Champions League."

Ajax, who will face Groningen and SBV Vitesse before the first leg, are on course for securing the treble this season, with the club currently top of the Eredivisie, as well as into the final of the KNVB Cup.

Tottenham, will play three games prior to their semi final, with them facing Manchester City - the side they beat in the quarter-finals - as well as Brighton and West Ham before the first leg.

🗓️ SEMI-FINALS 🗓️



Tottenham v Ajax

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tuesday 30 April

🇳🇱 Wednesday 8 May



Barcelona v Liverpool

🇪🇸 Wednesday 1 May

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tuesday 7 May#UCL pic.twitter.com/2J0GKMbM8N — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 18, 2019

The second leg takes place in Amsterdam on May 5, with the winner facing either Barcelona or Liverpool in the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1.