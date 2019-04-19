USWNT Players to Receive Personalised Mental Training From Headspace Ahead of World Cup

A new multi-year U.S. Soccer partnership with meditation and mindfulness app Headspace will see every member of the USWNT receive a personalised mental training programme ahead of the Women's World Cup this summer as they look to retain the title won in 2015.

The three-year deal has been agreed between Headspace, U.S. Soccer and Major League Soccer, promising to provide 'thousands' of app subscriptions each year to U.S. Soccer and MLS players, coaches and staff to help strengthen their mindfulness and meditation skills.

As part of the deal, @Headspace will create a personalized mental training program for each @USWNT player ahead of France. pic.twitter.com/BYP9dR0tNN — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) April 18, 2019

"Not only will this partnership help all of our players' performance on the field, but it will also have significant impact on their wellness off the field," explained U.S. Soccer Director of High Performance James Bunce.

"We are extremely excited to work closely with the Headspace development team and the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) to individually support every player on the road to France.

"With this project, each player will be provided an individually-tailored mindfulness and meditation program to help make sure that no stone is left unturned in these players' preparation for this summer's tournament."

Katharine Lotze/GettyImages

USWNT coach Jill Ellis said: "We know that mental preparation is as important as physical preparation for elite athletes. We are excited that Headspace has partnered with U.S. Soccer to provide the players another tool to help them perform at their highest levels heading into, and through the tournament this summer."

Despite the obvious positives of the partnership, not least further equipping USWNT players to build their off-field health and happiness as the World Cup approaches, it has been criticised for failing to include the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

What about non-USWNT players in the NWSL? Or are they just considered fodder for the National Team? pic.twitter.com/zyUFMWEnnN — Paul Klee (@pgklee) April 18, 2019

NSWSL, the top professional women's league in the United States will not have access to the same benefits. National team stars in the league like Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Lindsey Horan and the rest will receive the Headspace perks through U.S. Soccer, but it appears that non-USWNT players at NWSL clubs will not.