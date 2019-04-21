Diego Simeone Says Atletico Madrid 'Will Fight Until the End' Following Late Win Over Eibar

By 90Min
April 21, 2019

Atletico Madrid left it late to win on Saturday afternoon as a 85th minute strike from substitute Thomas Lemar was enough to see off a disappointed Eibar at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Both teams had plenty of chances to score, yet Eibar's inability to hit the target, and a fantastic goalkeeping display from the home side's stopper Marko Dmitrovic kept the scores level until Lemar appeared at the far post to steer in a Koke cross.

The win left Diego Simeone's side seven points ahead of city rivals Real Madrid with Los Blancos playing on Sunday.


The Argentine boss, in a post match interview (via Daily Mail), stressed the importance of the victory, saying: "This is a very important win for us.

"In the first half we thought we could cause them more damage by playing a short passing game and in the second half things were more even and it became clear whoever scored first would win the game. Luckily it was us."

In an interview on Atletico Madrid's website, Simeone suggested his side struggled after the break, which prompted the Rojiblancos boss to introduce Lemar from the bench, which worked a treat as the Frenchman found the net in the 85th minute. 

The Atletico Madrid manager said: "We started the game better and then they improved and were comfortable until the break. The second half was the opposite. We moved players around to see how we could hurt them with Lemar, Koke, Thomas. In a good play we managed to find the goal through Lemar, which will be good for him."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message