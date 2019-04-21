Liverpool Amongst Host of Top Premier League Clubs Targeting £25m Deal for Ajax's Hakim Ziyech

Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United are all interested in signing Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech for a cut-price £25m.

The Moroccan international has enjoyed a splendid season with the Amsterdam giants, collecting 19 goals and 20 assists in all competitions as his team push for a stunning treble. The Dutchman are top of the Eredevisie, have a domestic cup final awaiting them in May and recently qualified for the Champions League semi-finals. Ziyech's current deal at Johan Cruijff ArenA runs until the summer of 2021, but he is available for the aforementioned bargain fee due to a clause in his contract.

The 26-year-old has caught the eye of a number of elite clubs in Europe after his scintillating form for Ajax. He grabbed the crucial opener in their 4-1 away to Real Madrid in March, whilst also playing a pivotal role in the 3-2 aggregate victory over Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday.





According to the Mirror, the Citizens view Ziyech as a potential replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who is refusing to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Etihad Stadium due to concerns over play-time.





However, they are not alone in their pursuit of the former FC Twente man. The low requisite sum has also intrigued their Premier League rivals, whilst German giants Bayern Munich are thought to be monitoring his situation.





Despite the speculation surrounding him, Ziyech has suggested he could remain with the Dutch outfit, stating that he would only leave if the move seemed perfect for him.

The playmaker is one of a collection of Ajax stars being linked with big-money transfers following the club's stellar performances in domestic and European competition this year, with Brazilian David Neres, former Southampton star Dusan Tadic and inspirational captain Matthijs de Ligt amongst those rumoured to be heading for the exit door.