Massimiliano Allegri Hails His Juve Players After Winning Historic Eighth Successive Scudetto

By 90Min
April 21, 2019

Massimiliano Allegri has hailed his Juventus players after they secured the club's eighth successive Serie A title with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium.

After failing to clinch the title in their last game following a shock 2-1 defeat to SPAL it looked as though Fiorentina were also set on spoiling Juve's celebrations when Nikola Milenkovic struck from close range after just six minutes. 

The home side were frustrated for large parts of the game as they went in search of an equaliser, but they eventually found it courtesy of an Alex Sandro glancing header on the stroke of half time. 


The win was then secured when Fiorentina captain German Pezzalla put the ball into his own net at the start of the second half to help Juve to a 2-1 win and to the Serie A title with five games to spare.

Speaking with the club's official website after the game, Allegri heaped the praise on his players after their historic campaign and even highlighted the club's 1-0 win away at Bologna as the key moment in their season. He said: “I’m very pleased, it’s a big achievement. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"Winning our eighth Scudetto with five games to spare shows the significance of what we’ve done. In previous seasons, we’ve had some dips in form but this year, given the fixture list, we really had to press on the accelerator. 


"The decisive game was against Bologna following the loss in Madrid, when we had back-to-back away games, first at Bologna and then at Napoli.”

It had been a tough week for Juve fans to endure having lost to SPAL before being dumped out of the Champions League at home by Ajax on Tuesday night, but the title win has put smiles back on their faces and the club can now afford to reflect on and celebrate what has been a historic season in Turin. 

