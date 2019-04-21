PSG Pays Tribute to Notre Dame and Fire Fighters With Special Edition Shirts

On Sunday, as the newly-crowned league champion played Monaco, PSG honored Notre Dame and its fire fighters by releasing a special edition jersey where all sales will go to fire-fighting charities. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
April 21, 2019

On Sunday, as the newly-crowned league champion played Monaco, PSG honored Notre Dame and its fire fighters by releasing a special edition jersey where all sales will go to fire-fighting charities. 

Prior to kick-off Parc des Princes displayed a video where all players paid tribue to the historic Cathedral, who suffered a tragic fire earlier on Monday, destroying the 850-year-old iconic spire and roof before the fiire fighters were able to control the disastrous blaze the following morning.

As the players warmed up, fans also released a giant banner. 

PSG won the league on Sunday after second place Lille failed to beat Toulouse earlier in the day. It's the club's sixth league title in the last seven years.

