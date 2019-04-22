Aston Villa Break 109-Year Club Record After Recording Tenth Successive League Victory

Aston Villa have broken a 109-year club record after recording their tenth successive league victory in the 1-0 win over Millwall on Easter Monday.

The Villans were marooned in mid-table not long ago, but are now serious contenders for promotion from the Championship after a sensational run of form that has seen them win every game they have played since drawing 1-1 with Stoke on February 23.

Their latest win over Millwall, handed to them by Jonathan Kodjia's goal on the half hour mark, has cemented their place in fifth - all but sealing their place in the play-off spots alongside rivals West Brom.

It's a remarkable turnaround for former Brentford manager Dean Smith, who endured an indifferent start to life at Villa after being appointed alongside assistant manager John Terry to replace Steve Bruce.

The now Sheffield Wednesday boss was sacked by the club in early October after a run of just one win in nine games, with Smith taking over from Championship rivals Brentford.

After struggling early on, his team have now found their rhythm and spearheaded by the talented duo of Jack Grealish and Tammy Abraham, now find themselves on a fantastic run of form heading into the final stages of the season.

Their astonishing run has seen them inflict defeats upon Derby, Birmingham, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough and Blackburn in March, followed by April successes over the aforementioned Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham, Bristol City, Bolton - and now Millwall.

They will hope they haven't peaked too soon as they head into their final two fixtures of the season, with a two legged play-off against Midlands rivals West Brom looking increasingly likely.