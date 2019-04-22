European Title Races: 5 Leagues Still Up for Grabs in the Final Weeks of the 2018/19 Season

Juventus were crowned Serie A champions over the weekend for the eighth straight year after victory over Fiorentina saw them stay 20 points ahead of second place Napoli, who can only get a maximum of 18 more points this season.

Paris Saint-Germain also wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in France with five games to spare over Easter weekend as Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick against former club Monaco. It is PSG's sixth domestic triumph in the last six seasons as their dominance continues.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are nine points clear at the top of La Liga and just two wins away from securing a eighth Spanish title in the last 11 seasons.

What's more, it remains difficult to predict these incredible reigns coming to an end.

But it isn't quite so straightforward in several other countries across Europe, with the following five leagues still enjoying incredibly close title battles as 2018/19 nears its conclusion.

Süper Lig (Turkey)

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Contenders: Istanbul Basaksehir, Galatasaray

Fixtures Remaining: 5





Istanbul Basaksehir lead traditional giants Galatasaray by three points after 29 rounds of fixtures in the Süper Lig and could become only the sixth different club to be crowned Turkish champions.

Bursaspor in 2010 were the last club other than Turkey's big three to finish top of the pile, while Trabzonspor are the only other to break the stranglehold, but their last title came in 1984.

Promoted to the top flight as recently as 2014 and impressively finishing as Süper Lig runners up in the 2016/17 season, Basaksehir's current squad includes notable veterans Emmanuel Adebayor, Robinho, Gael Clichy, Demba Ba, Gokhan Inler and Emre Belozoglu.

They are tasked with travelling across Istanbul to face Galatasaray at the Türk Telekom Arena in a potential title decider in the season's penultimate gameweek on 19 May.

Club P GD Pts Istanbul Basaksehir 29 +29 62 Galatasaray 29 +33 59 Besiktas 28 +23 53 Trabzonspor 29 +14 52

Primeira Liga (Portugal)

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Contenders: Porto, Benfica

Fixtures Remaining: 4/5 This season's Portuguese title race is a two-way fight between old rivals Benfica and Porto, who could go into the final four games level on points if the former wins their game in hand on Monday night. Porto won the title by a comfortable margin last season, but Benfica still hold the overall Portuguese record for most national league titles with 36, compared to Porto's 28. Sporting CP, despite a troubled summer last year that saw Rui Patricio, William Carvalho, Gelson Martins leave the club, are impressively only eight points off the pace, although that is too much of a gap to mount any sort of late title challenge at this late stage. Club P GD Pts Porto 30 +45 75 Benfica 29 +55 72 Sporting CP 30 +31 67 Braga 30 +23 64 Eredivisie (Netherlands) Contenders: Ajax, PSV Eindhoven