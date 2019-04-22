Lucien Favre Delighted With 'Efficient' Borussia Dortmund in Emphatic 4-0 Win Over SC Freiburg

By 90Min
April 22, 2019

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre described his side's display as 'efficient' as they put SC Freiburg to the sword with a routine 4-0 win.

Goals from Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Mario Gotze and Paco Alcacer from the spot sealed the victory for the visitors, resulting in them moving back to within one point of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

It was a game that Dortmund had to win following Die Roten's victory over Werder Bremen earlier in the weekend, and Favre was delighted with the professionalism his side exhibited at the Schwarzwald-Stadion. 

Speaking post-match to the club's official website, he said: "We were very, very efficient today. In the end we won 4-0, a harsh result on the opposition. 

"We shouldn't forget that Freiburg really pressured us with the score at 1-0. If they'd levelled at 1-1, the outcome might have been different. It was very difficult to get the victory here."

Just four games of the Bundesliga season remain, with BVB now needing Bayern Munich to drop points before the end of the campaign if they are to stand any chance of winning their first league title since 2012.

The first of those four remaining games is the Revierderby against Schalke at the Signal Iduna Park in a weeks time. 

It's a game that carries an enormous amount of bragging rights for both sets of fans, as well as added pressure for Dortmund to maintain their title challenge, but Favre is solely focused on continuing the club recent form.

He added: "Now we need to prepare ourselves very well for the next game, we have a derby. Every match is difficult for us. We've won five of our last six games but it's always been tight."

